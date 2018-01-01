Police: Men who tried to steal laptops connected to 2nd crime

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Mansfield police say the same suspects who attempted to shoplift from a Best Buy on Dec. 26 are now connected to another crime.

The Braintree Best Buy told police the suspects stole merchandise from the store just days before attempting to steal from the Mansfield location.

Mansfield police said the two men entered the Mansfield Crossing store around noon on Dec. 26 and grabbed three laptops. When the pair tried to leave the store, two loss prevention officers and a bystander intervened, recovering the laptops.

Police said the suspects exited the Mansfield store and got into a white Toyota Camry operated by a third accomplice. The driver sped off onto Route 140 and the officers gave chase, eventually calling off the pursuit when it was deemed to dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact the Mansfield Police Department at (508) 261-7301.