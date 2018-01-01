Powerball, Mega Millions have $783M up for grabs to start new year

Related Coverage Lottery jackpots total nearly $700 million across 3 games

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lottery players across the country are hoping for some good luck to start 2018 with hundreds of millions of dollars up for grabs.

After no winners were drawn this past weekend, the jackpot for Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $343 million while the estimated Powerball jackpot now stands at $440 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. Tuesday and you can watch Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing on Eyewitness News at 11 on WPRI 12.

The lump-sum options for the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are worth approximately $215.3 million and $278.3 million, respectively.

There have been 23 Mega Millions drawings since Oct. 13, when a $43 million prize was split between tickets sold in Rhode Island and Michigan. The current jackpot is the game’s highest since Aug. 11, when a $393-million ticket was sold in Illinois.

The next Powerball drawing is the 20th since the jackpot was last hit on Oct. 25 by a ticket sold in Louisiana. That person won $191.1 million. The current top prize is the game’s highest since Aug. 23, when a $758.7-million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Chicopee, Mass. This was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in United States history.