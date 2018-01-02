AAA: Gas prices up 3 cents per gallon in RI due to holiday travel

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up three cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday in its weekly survey that self-serve regular is averaging $2.51 per gallon. That’s two cents above the national average.

AAA cited high travel volume over the holidays.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 20 cents higher than it was at this time last year.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.37 per gallon and as high as $2.71 in Rhode Island.

AAA says that although gasoline prices increased nationally over the holidays, motorists can expect to see lower prices this month as demand decreases.

Prices in Massachusetts were unchanged, AAA said.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday its weekly survey found the price of self-serve regular remaining at an average $2.43 per gallon, the same as a week ago but 16 cents higher than a year ago at this time.

Massachusetts is currently 6 cents below the national average of $2.49 per gallon.

