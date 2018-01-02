Car crash causes brief power outage in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid responded to a Warwick neighborhood Tuesday after a car crash knocked down a utility pole.

Warwick police said a pickup truck struck a pole near the intersection of West Shore Road and Tidewater Drive around 1 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to police, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said the crash caused one customer to lose power but it has since been restored. Crews are now installing a new pole.