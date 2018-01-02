Heavy snow, strong winds expected for Thursday storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southern New England from late Wednesday night through late Thursday night with an ocean storm potentially bringing accumulating snow and strong winds.

The first flakes are expected to fall just before dawn on Thursday, with the intensity increasing throughout the day. That combined with gusty winds could potentially create blizzard-like conditions. A High Wind Watch has also been put in place for Thursday.

The snow should taper off from west to east Thursday evening and night.

As of Tuesday, it is uncertain the how much snow we should expect to see. The amount depends on the storm track and how close it comes. If the storm tracks closer, accumulations of a foot or more are possible in some areas.

Travel may become difficult with slippery roads and drifting snow causing whiteout conditions.

Northern winds will also strengthen throughout the day, with potential for gusts more than 30 mph. There is the potential for power outages across the area, especially over Cape Cod and the Islands where winds could be an upwards of 40-55 mph.

With the potential for power outages and dangerous travel conditions, school cancellations and delays are likely on Thursday.

Airports will also be preparing for storm conditions and may begin to delay or cancel flights due to the expected weather.