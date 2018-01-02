In the Kitchen: Pollo Al Chillendron

Discover Newport brings us Chef Craig Corsetti from Merienda in Warren, RI making Pollo Al Chillendron.

Ingredients:

4 bone in skin on chicken thighs (skinless if preferred)

1 small-medium onion halved and sliced thin

2 red peppers cored, seeds removed and sliced into strips

3 ounces serrano ham or prosciutto cut into thin strips

1 cup diced fresh or canned tomatoes

8-10 whole green Manzanilla olives

¼ pound mild chorizo cut into small disks

2 gloves fresh garlic minced

4-5 tablespoons of olive oil

½ cup white wine

2 teaspoons smoked Spanish Paprika

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a skillet on medium heat and add 1-2 tablespoons olive oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper and place skin side down heated skillet for 3-4 minutes , then turn and brown other side for additional 3-4 minutes. Transfer chicken to a baking dish and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add additional oil to skillet, keep at a medium heat and add ham and chorizo until heated through and starting to release fat. Add garlic and onions and cook until onions have slightly softened. Add pepper strips and cook until starting to soften. Add tomato and olives. Add white wine, season mixture with smoked paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Stir and cook for 4-5 minutes more, there should be a generous amount of liquid in pan. The mixture should have changed color to a light red. Pour over chicken, cover with foil and bake at 350 for 45 minutes.

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.