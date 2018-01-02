In the Kitchen: Pollo Al Chillendron

Discover Newport brings us Chef Craig Corsetti from Merienda in Warren, RI making Pollo Al Chillendron.
Ingredients:
- 4 bone in skin on chicken thighs (skinless if preferred)
- 1 small-medium onion halved and sliced thin
- 2 red peppers cored, seeds removed and sliced into strips
- 3 ounces serrano ham or prosciutto cut into thin strips
- 1 cup diced fresh or canned tomatoes
- 8-10 whole green Manzanilla olives
- ¼ pound mild chorizo cut into small disks
- 2 gloves fresh garlic minced
- 4-5 tablespoons of olive oil
- ½ cup white wine
- 2 teaspoons smoked Spanish Paprika
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat a skillet on medium heat and add 1-2 tablespoons olive oil.
- Season chicken with salt and pepper and place skin side down heated skillet for 3-4 minutes , then turn and brown other side for additional 3-4 minutes.
- Transfer chicken to a baking dish and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Add additional oil to skillet, keep at a medium heat and add ham and chorizo until heated through and starting to release fat.
- Add garlic and onions and cook until onions have slightly softened.
- Add pepper strips and cook until starting to soften.
- Add tomato and olives.
- Add white wine, season mixture with smoked paprika and salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir and cook for 4-5 minutes more, there should be a generous amount of liquid in pan. The mixture should have changed color to a light red.
- Pour over chicken, cover with foil and bake at 350 for 45 minutes.
