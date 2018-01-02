MBTA expects delays due to bitter cold

Related Coverage MBTA prepares trains for extreme cold

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Workers and students are headed back to the grind Tuesday, despite continued extreme cold across the region.

MBTA officials say they expect delays on the T and commuter rail lines throughout the day.

Extra maintenance workers will be on hand at various T locations to help fix problems that arise throughout the day.

To prevent moving parts from freezing up overnight, as many trains as possible are kept in tunnels during nonoperational hours.

Trains that cannot be kept in tunnels are kept moving throughout the night.