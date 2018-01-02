Providence police ID man killed in New Year’s Day shooting

Related Coverage Police: 1 man killed in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say two young children were inside a Unit Street home in Providence when a man was fatally shot New Year’s Day.

While the two children were not hurt, the victim – now identified as Cristan Peña, 23 – was pronounced dead at Roger Williams Medical Center.

Correct spelling: Cristan Peña. Police say two young kids were inside house at time of shooting. They were not hurt. https://t.co/waJTQo4c6H — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) January 2, 2018

Authorities said multiple shell casings were found on the street after Peña was shot inside a second-floor apartment around 8 p.m.

Lt. Richard Fernandes of the Providence Police Department said the victim’s friends drove him to the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet, but police believe the victim was targeted. This is the first homicide of the year in Providence.