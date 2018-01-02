Providence police: Stolen car had baby in backseat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say a car that was stolen and quickly recovered on New Year’s Day had a two-year-old girl in the backseat.

Police were called to a convenience store at 1297 Broad Street around 9:20 a.m. Monday after a woman said her car was stolen while she was in the store, according to a police report. She said her daughter was in the car.

The car was stopped near the stables in Roger Williams Park with the help of two mounted police officers. The suspect, 25-year-old Kelin Jones, was taken into custody, according to the report. He was arraigned in 6th District Court Tuesday morning.

The child appeared to be unharmed. Police notified the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) of the incident.