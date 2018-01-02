Suspects sought after gunfire in supermarket parking lot

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An altercation in a supermarket parking lot Tuesday morning led to gunfire and a damaged car, according to North Providence police.

No one was hurt in the incident, which police said happened around 10:45 a.m. outside the Shaw’s on Smithfield Road.

According to police, a white SUV and a dark-colored sedan were involved. Police said someone in one of the vehicles fired a shot at the other, and the white SUV crashed into a parked car. Both vehicles then sped off.

Police said detectives were interviewing eyewitnesses at the scene. Anyone with information should call North Providence police at (401) 231-4533 and dial extension 136.