Vinny Paz wanted for questioning in Providence assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are trying to track down retired boxer Vinny Paz following an assault in the city late Monday night.

Providence police were called to 310 Hawkins Street just after midnight Tuesday for a report of an assault.

When they arrived on the scene, Nathaniel Lavoie, 34, told police he was assaulted by his friend, and well-known Rhode Island boxer, Vincenzo Pazienza.

Police said Paz was not at the scene when officers arrived. But, according to Lavoie and two eyewitnesses, the boxer entered the Providence apartment with his girlfriend around 11:30 p.m. and accused Lavoie of breaking into his home and stealing $16,000.

Police said the two men got into a physical altercation which left Lavoie with several missing and broken teeth, a black eye, bite marks and additional lacerations to his fingers and left bicep.

Officers said the owner of the home then called police and Paz fled in a black Jeep Cherokee with his girlfriend. He has not been seen since.

Lavoie was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries

Police said at this time, there is no warrant out for Paz’s arrest.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Paz wrote,”STOP WITH BS STORY STOP!!!!!”

