Water main break at East Providence elementary school forces closure Tuesday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Myron J. Francis Elementary School in East Providence was closed Tuesday due to a water main break.

The pipe froze due to a lack of insulation between walls.

An East Providence Facilities Department employee told Eyewitness News that the break happened because of the cold weather.

Of course, bitterly cold temperatures are a concern for students, staff and equipment.

All other schools in East Providence are open.

All buses at the East Providence bus yard started Tuesday morning thanks to cold weather preparations done on Monday.