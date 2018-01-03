Airlines offering trip waivers due to impending winter storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a huge winter storm on the way, airlines across the country are releasing travel waivers to allow passengers the option to change their flights for free.

Snow is expected to begin falling before dawn and intensify throughout the morning and afternoon. Strong winds are also anticipated, which could create near whiteout conditions at times. Travel will likely be difficult and power outages are possible.

According to The Points Guy, the waivers will allow passengers to reschedule their trip if their plans are flexible.

As of Wednesday, these airlines are offering travel waivers for passengers who expected to travel during the storm:

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 5

Rebook or exchange tickets by Jan. 10

Refunds may be requested by Jan. 10 for those who decide to cancel the trip

American Airlines – Southeast

American Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 3-4

Airports affected: Charleston International Airport, Fayetteville Regional Airport, Florence Airport, Gainesville Regional Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Hilton Head Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Albert J. Ellis Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Raleigh–Durham International Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Tallahassee International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wilmington International Airport

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 2

Rebook or exchange tickets between Jan. 2-7

Origin or destination city cannot be changed.

American Airlines – Northeast

American Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: T.F. Green Airport, Albany International Airport, Bangor International Airport, Logan International Airport, Burlington International Airport, Bradley International Airport, Manchester–Boston Regional Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Stewart International Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Long Island MacArthur Airport, Portland International Airport, Westchester County Airport

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 2

Rebook or exchange tickets between Jan. 2-8

Origin or destination city cannot be changed.

Delta Airlines – Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

Delta Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 3-4

Airports affected: Fayetteville Regional Airport, Augusta Regional Airport, Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Gainesville Regional Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport, Raleigh–Durham International Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Tallahassee International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Valdosta Regional Airport, Wilmington International Airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport, Baltimore–Washington International Airport, Harrisburg International Airport, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 2

Rebook or exchange tickets between Jan. 2-8

When rescheduled travel occurs beyond January 7, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply.

Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue. If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance.

Delta Airlines – Northeast

Delta Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: T.F. Green Airport, Albany International Airport, Bangor International Airport, Logan International Airport, Burlington International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Bradley International Airport, Manchester–Boston Regional Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Portland International Airport, Westchester County Airport

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 8

Rebook or exchange tickets by Jan. 8

When rescheduled travel occurs beyond Jan. 8, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply.

Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue. If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports covered: T.F. Green Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Long Island MacArthur Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Trenton–Mercer Airport

Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 2

Rebook or exchange tickets no later than Jan. 24

Customers who are ticketed to travel on Jan. 3-4 may make one itinerary change. Rules/restrictions regarding standard change fees, advance purchase, day or time applications, blackouts and minimum or maximum stay requirements will be waived.

Jetblue Airlines – Southeast

Jetblue Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 3

Airports affected: Charleston International Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Must have bought your ticket by Jan. 2

Rebook travel anytime through Jan. 10

Jetblue Airlines – Northeast

Jetblue Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4

Airports affected: T.F. Green Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Baltimore–Washington International Airport, Logan International Airport, Albany International Airport, Burlington International Airport, Bradley International Airport, Westchester County Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Portland International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Raleigh–Durham International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Stewart International Airport, Richmond International Airport, Greater Rochester International Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Worcester Regional Airport

Must have bought ticket by Jan. 2

Rebook travel anytime through Jan. 10

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 3-4

Airports affected: Baltimore–Washington International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Raleigh–Durham International Airport, Richmond International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Southwest Airlines is also issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: Albany International Airport, Logan International Airport, Bradley International Airport, Long Island MacArthur Airport, Manchester–Boston Regional Airport, LaGuardia Airport, T.F. Green Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Portland International Airport

Customers who are holding reservations on these dates and want to alter their travel plans may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby within 14 days of the original travel date.

Spirit Airlines – Southeast

Spirit Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 3-4

Airports affected: Myrtle Beach International Airport

Rebook tickets no later than Jan. 7, after this date a fare difference may apply

Spirit Airlines – Northeast

Spirit Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: Logan International Airport, Bradley International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Atlantic City International Airport

Rebook tickets no later than Jan. 10, after this date a fare difference may apply

United Airlines – Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

United Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 3-4

Airports affected: Charleston International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Fayetteville Regional Airport, Piedmont Triad International Airport, Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport, Raleigh–Durham International Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport, Baltimore–Washington International Airport, Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Harrisburg International Airport, Richmond International Airport

The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before January 7, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

United Airlines – Northeast

United Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: Albany International Airport, T.F. Green Airport, LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Burlington International Airport, Bradley International Airport, Portland International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Manchester–Boston Regional Airport, Bangor International Airport, Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Westchester County Airport

The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before January 8, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

Virgin America Airlines

Virgin America Airlines is issuing waivers covering Jan. 4-5

Airports affected: LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Logan International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport

Tickets must have been purchased by: January 5

Exchange or rebook between Jan. 4-5