Create your best year ever!

Resolution Week continued on The Rhode Show this morning.

New Year’s resolutions never work

Helping us know how to really create our best year ever was life coach, Lori Giuttari.

1. Come back to yourself every single day. Set aside time ALONE. DO NOTHING.

Set a timer for 2-5 minutes. Just sit and breathe. Ask yourself what “What do I need?” Usually, what you need is quite basic: rest, healthy food, fresh air, or maybe friends and fun.

Take a visual vacation. Envision yourself in a beautiful place, looking and feeling awesome, and take in every single possible detail. Sights, smells, sounds, temperature, everything!

2. Take small risks. Take a different route to work, or to the mall. Become a vegetarian for the week. Make a piece of art, talk to a stranger, or ask someone out. Even small risks will bring you tons of confidence.

You’ll begin to feel like taking on bigger and bigger risks… like leaving that soul-sucking job! Doing the same thing repeatedly creates extreme limitation over time, while the gains of choosing something new is tremendous.

3. Treat yourself very, very well! If that’s at all difficult, recruit someone to remind you how important this is. Create a list of things you want to do and check them off as the year progresses. If you have to do something you don’t like to do… BE SURE to treat yourself afterward!

4. Laugh, laugh, laugh… find people, movies, videos, anything that makes you laugh!!

Look at your relationships and evaluate whether or not they bring you the connection and feelings of belonging you want to have in your life. Tell yourself the truth about each relationship.

What do you feel about each person?

Is there anything that hurts you?

Is this a relationship that supports your best interests?

5. Practice gratitude. IT WORKS! When you’re feeling stressed, scared, or vulnerable – gratitude is your elixir.

6. Minimize screen time: Find little spots of time to NOT look at your phone. Do your best to put screens away at least two hours before bedtime.

7. Sleep! Don’t wear your busy-ness like a badge of honor; it’ll never serve you. Lack of sleep: suppresses the immune system, your body has a harder time processing stress, and your body will crave simple carbs and sugar. Expose yourself to lots of bright light during the day, and lots of darkness at night – this boosts your ability to sleep at night.