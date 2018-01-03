Giovanni Feroce announces run for governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The 2018 gubernatorial race in Rhode Island has gained another challenger.

Businessman and former Alex and Ani CEO Giovanni Feroce made the announcement on January 1, confirming months of rumors.

Feroce posted on Twitter, saying his new year’s resolution was “to become your next governor.”

My New Year's resolution is to become your next Governor. I will change your life and we will become the new standard for all Americans to look up to. Economically and Socially.

Get ready to claim "Best state in the nation" status – #1

Let's Go! pic.twitter.com/VRXZCYooJR — Giovanni Feroce (@giovanniferoce) January 1, 2018

Feroce has not yet announced what party he will be running under, though he is expected to seek the Republican nomination.

If that is the case, he will be facing Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.

Former State Representative Joe Trillo has also announced he will be running as an independent.

So far no Democrats have challenged incumbent governor Gina Raimondo.