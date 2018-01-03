How small changes can make a big difference in 2018

Meagan Martin, Reality TV Contestant, Professional Rock Climber & Fitness Expert joins ‘The Rhode Show’ to share some timely tips for improving your health in the New Year!

Meagan is known as the SheWolf and is widely considered to be the best female on the ‘American Ninja Warrior’ circuit, having made it far into stage 1 of the National Finals two years in a row. The professional rock climber is also one of the best American Ninja Warriors–male or female–and is a hero to women and men all over the world.

Check her official website here: http://www.meaganmartinclimbing.com/

