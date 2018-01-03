In Depth: Best ways to prepare for impending winter storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a major winter storm expected on Thursday, many Southern New Englanders are preparing for the worst.

Snow is expected to begin falling before dawn and intensify throughout the morning and afternoon. Strong winds are also anticipated, which could create near whiteout conditions at times. Travel will likely be difficult and power outages are possible.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. General Reginald Centracchio (ret.) was in studio Wednesday to discuss what people should be doing to prepare.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.