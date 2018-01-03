In the Kitchen: Blueberry Ricotta Bundt Cake

This morning in the kitchen, Jonathan Giordano, aka “Mudhustler” (a Weight Watchers Bro) is back making Blueberry Ricotta Bundt Cake.

Ingredients:

  • 2 scoops of high quality vanilla milkshake protien powder 
  •  1/2 cup of high protein pancake mix 
  •  1/4 cup part skim ricotta cheese 
  •  1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce 
  •  2 eggs 
  •  1tbsp baking powder 
  •  1tsp ground cinnamon 
  •  1tsp vanilla extract 
  •  2tsp butter extract
  •  1/2 cup fresh blueberries 
  •  1 cup sparkling water 

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients and pour into a bundt cake pan sprayed with non-stick spray.
  2. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Makes 8 servings. It is only 1 Weight Watchers Smart Point per serving or 10sp for the entire cake.  107 calories and 12g of protein per serving.

 

