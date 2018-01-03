In the Kitchen: Blueberry Ricotta Bundt Cake

This morning in the kitchen, Jonathan Giordano, aka “Mudhustler” (a Weight Watchers Bro) is back making Blueberry Ricotta Bundt Cake.
Ingredients:
- 2 scoops of high quality vanilla milkshake protien powder
- 1/2 cup of high protein pancake mix
- 1/4 cup part skim ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 eggs
- 1tbsp baking powder
- 1tsp ground cinnamon
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 2tsp butter extract
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup sparkling water
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients and pour into a bundt cake pan sprayed with non-stick spray.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Makes 8 servings. It is only 1 Weight Watchers Smart Point per serving or 10sp for the entire cake. 107 calories and 12g of protein per serving.
You can follow “Mudhustler” on social media.
- @mudhustler_offical on Instagram
- @mudhustler on Facebook
