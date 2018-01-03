In the Kitchen: Blueberry Ricotta Bundt Cake

This morning in the kitchen, Jonathan Giordano, aka “Mudhustler” (a Weight Watchers Bro) is back making Blueberry Ricotta Bundt Cake.

Ingredients:

2 scoops of high quality vanilla milkshake protien powder

1/2 cup of high protein pancake mix

1/4 cup part skim ricotta cheese

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 eggs

1tbsp baking powder

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp vanilla extract

2tsp butter extract

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup sparkling water

Directions:

Mix all ingredients and pour into a bundt cake pan sprayed with non-stick spray. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Makes 8 servings. It is only 1 Weight Watchers Smart Point per serving or 10sp for the entire cake. 107 calories and 12g of protein per serving.

You can follow “Mudhustler” on social media.

