Man charged with robbing Warwick store with note

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is accused of robbing a convenience store with a note.

Warwick police said they arrested 19-year-old Nathan Fay Tuesday, shortly after the robbery at the Valero Gas Station on Post Road.

Police said a man walked into the gas station shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday and handed the clerk a note demanding money. An eyewitness provided officers with a description of the suspect’s getaway vehicle, according to police.

Fay was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree robbery charge.