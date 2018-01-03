Panera will hire up to 100 to launch delivery service in RI, MA

Related Coverage No time for the grocery store? Instacart will shop for you

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A You Pick Two could soon be delivered right to your door.

Howley Bread Group, a Lincoln-based franchiser that operates 28 Panera Bread locations in Southern New England, said Wednesday it will begin hiring up to 100 people as drivers for the launch of a Panera home-delivery service this spring – part of a growing delivery trend in the food industry.

“We are so pleased to bring cafe-based delivery to our customers throughout Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts while creating a significant number of jobs,” Tom Howley, Howley Bread’s senior vice president, said in a statement. He said the new jobs are ideal for “students who need flexible hours, for parents looking for part-time work and for seniors.”

Howley said the delivery teams will initially be based at seven of the company’s local locations: Providence, Lincoln, East Greenwich, Warwick and Cranston in Rhode Island, and Seekonk and Dartmouth in Massachusetts. The company says it already offers delivery at seven of its Connecticut locations.

Job openings are listed on the Howley website. Job fairs will be held at various Panera locations between Feb. 22 and March 16.

Missouri-based Panera was bought last year by JAB Holding Co. of Germany, whose other companies include Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.