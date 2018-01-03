Police searching for vehicle in deadly Scituate hit-and-run

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released images of the type of vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Scituate on Dec. 29.

Police said 30-year-old Demetrio Tem-Temaj of Providence was struck and killed on Plainfield Pike just before 11:30 p.m.

The suspected vehicle is a red 2017-2018 Chevrolet Cruze. The car would have damage on the front passenger-side fender, front passenger-side headlamp and possibly the passenger-side mirror and windshield, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description to contact Rhode Island State Police at (401) 444-1046.