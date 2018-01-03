Providence liquor board orders Club Penthouse to close its doors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses has ordered Club Penthouse to shut its doors for failing to renew its liquor license last month, Chairman Dylan Conley said Wednesday.

The board had been giving Penthouse – and several other establishments – extra time to file for a license renewal that was due in October, but a shooting outside the club early on New Year’s Day prompted the five-member panel to order the club to “cease and desist of all operations,” Conley said.

Just for good measure, the board also voted Wednesday to immediately close Penthouse for 72 hours, citing a threat to public safety. (The board isn’t allowed to close an establishment for more than three days without having a full hearing.)

Attorneys for Penthouse were scheduled to appear at a show-cause hearing in front of the board Tuesday related to a separate shooting that occurred outside of the club in October, but no one representing the club was in attendance, according to The Providence Journal.

The board decided to hold an emergency hearing related to the New Year’s Day shooting, which left one man wounded. The victim’s friend told police they were inside Penthouse during the night and the victim may have been involved in a dispute over a girl. The shooting took place outside of the club.

The Journal also reported that Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told the board “someone is going to the die as a result of this business.”

The board previously tried to revoke Penthouse’s liquor license in November after ruling that it had people on its premises after 2:30 a.m., allowed someone to enter the club after 1 a.m., and violated a city ordinance that prohibits nudity on premises where alcohol is sold. But the state Department of Business Regulation allowed the club to reopen.

It’s unclear why the board ordered the club closed for failing to renew its license and also voted to close it temporarily following the shooting, although the club would be forced to remain closed for 72 hours even if the DBR agreed to stay the board’s decision on the license renewal.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan