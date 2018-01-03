Raimondo’s State of the State set for Jan. 16

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo will deliver her State of the State speech on Jan. 16, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Larry Berman, a spokesman for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, said the governor and General Assembly leaders have scheduled the speech for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. The annual address is given to a joint session of lawmakers in the House chamber.

Raimondo’s budget proposal for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is due two days later. Last year Raimondo used the State of the State to preview her tax-and-spending plan’s priorities, but did not release her full budget blueprint until the Thursday due date.

Raimondo, a first-term Democrat up for re-election in November, must close a two-year deficit of roughly $260 million in her budget, including an estimated shortfall of about $60 million in the current year.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, Jan. 23.