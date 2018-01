PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bailey.

The 6-year-old is very sweet and energetic and would do best in an active household, though she loves to snuggle up on the couch as well.

The shelter says she’s been around children and other dogs but doesn’t have much experience with cats.

If you’d like to meet Bailey or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.