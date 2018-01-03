Southern New Englanders brace for Thursday’s winter storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a major winter storm expected to arrive Thursday morning, many Southern New Englanders spent Wednesday getting ready.

Luke Renchan of Tiverton said he and his family of six are ready to potentially be snowed in.

“We’ve got our snow blower ready to go, we’ve got shovels, extra rock salt,” Renchan said. “We’re ready now, we just need the snow.”

Renchan said he was one of the many people who went out Wednesday to purchase gas for his snowblower and generator, while also stocking up the kitchen.

“The lines were extremely long, grabbing the essential milk, bread,” he said. “We have four kids so we have to make sure they’ve got all food ready.”

When it comes to preparing for a winter storm, the R.I. Emergency Management Agency suggests keeping a flashlight handy with plenty of spare batteries. They also suggest having a weather radio, first aid supplies, medication and a can opener for nonperishable food items.

Renchan also prepared some activities for the family in case the power goes out.

“Board games are essential without power,” Renchan said. “Certainly the kids love playing the games and depending on the weather outside, we’re certainly going to attempt going outside before the deep freeze moves in.”

But while many across the state will have a snow day, not everyone is lucky enough to be able to stay home. Robert Muldoon is a medical courier who will be out on the roads during the storm, and he said he is no stranger to driving in wintry conditions.

“Last snow storm I was stuck about six times,” he said.

As a medical courier, Muldoon picks up blood from doctors’ offices and brings it to the lab for testing.

“It’s pretty critical,” he said. “Some of it has a 24-hour turnaround.”

With his occupation, Muldoon is always on the road, regardless of the weather.

In addition to items such as a snow shovel and road salt, experts say you should also keep a warm blanket, jumper cables and some extra food and water in your vehicle in case you break down.

Muldoon said he is making sure to prepare ahead of time before the snow begins.

“What I usually do is gas up the day before, put a shovel in my car, bring a lot of food, water and keep my fingers crossed,” he said.