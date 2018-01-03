Suspect in 2016 Pawtucket murder held without bail

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After a year-long investigation, police have charged a Massachusetts man with killing another man in Pawtucket.

Alexander DeJesus, 24, was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 17 in the murder of Dylan Contreras and arrested four days later at a residence on Leary Avenue in Chicopee

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2016, officers responded to Underwood Street for a car striking a tree, according to police. The driver, Contreras, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner later said Contreras suffered two gunshot wounds to the head.

DeJesus was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, possession of a firearm without a license and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence. He was ordered held without bail.