Taylor Swift adds 3rd Gillette Stadium show for upcoming tour

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Due to overwhelming demand, Taylor Swift has added a third show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for her upcoming reputation Stadium Tour.

Tickets for the July 26 show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Fans can purchase tickets in advance through the Taylor Swift Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, according to a Gillette Stadium spokesperson. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5 and continues until 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. Fans who register and have been previously verified via Taylor Swift Tix will receive priority access ahead of any new registrants.

Tickets for the July 27 and 28 shows went on sale last month.

