Wanted for assault, Vinny Paz turns himself in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Flanked by his attorney, retired boxer Vinny Paz turned himself into police Wednesday morning, a day after Providence police issued an arrest warrant for him in connection with an assault in the city late Monday night.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene watched as police escorted the boxer to the third floor of the Providence Public Safety Complex to talk to detectives. We’re told he is being processed on the warrant for one count of felony assault and then from there he’s expected to be brought to Providence District Court for arraignment.

The charge against Paz stems from an assault late New Years Day.

Providence police were called to 310 Hawkins Street just after midnight Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, Nathaniel Lavoie, 34, told police he was assaulted by his friend, and well-known Rhode Island boxer, Vincenzo Pazienza.

Lavoie and two eyewitnesses told police the boxer entered the Providence apartment with his girlfriend around 11:30 p.m. and accused Lavoie of breaking into his home and stealing $16,000. Police said the two men got into a physical altercation which left Lavoie with several injuries including several missing and broken teeth and a black eye.

Leaving his Warwick home Tuesday afternoon, he told Target 12: “Bottom line is I got robbed and when that happens, you got to do what you got to do.”

Vinny Paz just talked briefly outside his house. "Bottom line is i got robbed, and when that happens you gotta do what you gotta do" #Target12 pic.twitter.com/dbPSs8J5NC — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 2, 2018

STOP WITH BS STORY STOP !!!!! — VINNY PAZ (@5XPAZ) January 2, 2018

On Twitter, Paz claimed he was the victim.

NO COMMENT !!!!! I’m the bad guy oh really ??? I’m the victim !!! STOP — VINNY PAZ (@5XPAZ) January 2, 2018