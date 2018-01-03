Water main break floods, freezes Fall River street

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Water has been restored to a Fall River neighborhood following water main break in the area of Salisbury and Magellan Streets early Wednesday.

Water department officials say the continued cold caused the water to freeze on the roads almost instantly, creating dangerously icy conditions that extended to surrounding streets.

Workers arrived on scene around 1 a.m. Wednesday and worked to shut off the flow of water and begin repairs.

Water was restored to residents just after 7 a.m.

Officials on scene say officials with the public works employees will arrive later in the morning to treat the ice-coated roads with sand and salt.