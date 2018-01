CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Students of Edgewood Highland Elementary School in Cranston have been bused to another school for the remainder of the day following a water main break outside of the school.

A portion of Pawtuxet Avenue is closed as crews work to repair the broken water main.

Watching the sidewalk cave in here in front of Edgewood Highland School in #Cranston. Water main break causing big mess. Just saw fire hydrant fall through hole in sidewalk! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/sCrXmfJFkL — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) January 3, 2018

