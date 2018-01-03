Significant winter storm on the way for Thursday

UNDATED (WPRI) — WPRI 12 reporters and meteorologists are covering a major winter storm that will impact Southern New England Thursday. This page will be updated with all the latest headlines and vital information. Use Ctrl+F on your keyboard to search for your city or town.

Snow is expected to begin falling before dawn and intensify throughout the morning and afternoon. Strong winds are also anticipated, which could create near whiteout conditions at times. Travel will likely be difficult and power outages are possible.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for southeastern Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday, meaning near-blizzard conditions are likely, while Rhode Island is under a Winter Storm Warning, which means there is a likelihood of 6″ or more of snow accumulations

All of Southern New England is also under a High Wind Watch from 7 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday.

Forecast

Based on the latest forecast track, 8″ to 14″ of snow is possible, along with wind gusts over 35 mph and the potential for gusts as high as 45-60 mph.

Closings and Cancellations :

Parking bans have been issued for a number of cities and towns ahead of Thursday’s storm and area schools are expected to be delayed or closed.

Top Headlines

Warwick public schools canceled Thursday

RI General Assembly cancels Thursday session due to impending storm

Power outages

Interactive: Track power outages by city or town

Track power outages by city or town Report an outage to National Grid: 1-800-465-1212.

Report an outage to Eversource: 1-800-592-2000.

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

Transportation

Tips

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Storm Resources: How to be prepared for the storm

Cities & Towns

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last-minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter. Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Prepare your home and car : Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated. Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare. Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

