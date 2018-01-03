With high volume of calls expected, plumbers stress storm preparedness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm on the way for Thursday, local plumbing companies have been busy.

On a normal day, Gem Plumbing and Heating Services receives 200-300 phone calls. But with the upcoming weather, Gem president Larry Gemma said he is prepared to respond to than 1,000 calls for help.

“It’s a very busy time, but we want to make sure the customers are taken care of,” Gemma said Wednesday.

The company’s 320 employees have been working overtime trying to keep up with all of the calls.

“All employees are working somewhere in the vicinity of 16 hours a day, right through, seven days a week,” Gemma added.

Gemma stressed the importance of being prepared so people can avoid having to call and wait for help.

“Make sure snow drifts don’t plug those vents, it will immediately shut your system down or it will cause carbon monoxide to enter your home,” he explained.

Gemma also suggested checking your carbon monoxide detectors before the storm hits. Most detectors have buttons on the front that displays battery life.

To prevent frozen pipes, Gemma advised turning the heat up to at least 68 degrees.

“Set it on hold, do not let your thermostat fluctuate,” he said. “In extreme temperatures, that three or four degrees can freeze your exterior pipes.”

Gemma said anyone who loses power should turn off their main water completely.

“If the main water is on and the pipe is thawing out, it will destroy your home,” Gemma said.

According to Gemma, it is important to call a professional if you have any doubts.

“Because of the extreme conditions tomorrow it’s going to be very difficult to get trucks on the road,” Gemma said. “We will, but it’s going to be weather-dependent, so call the company. We’ll be more than happy to answer your questions over the phone.”

Gem’s call center is open 24-7 for anyone who needs help during the storm. Anyone who needs help should call (401) 867-5309.