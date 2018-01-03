With power outages possible, National Grid has crews on standby

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Mark Picard, the manager of Holiday Acres Campground in North Scituate said he’s as ready as he’ll ever be for the winter weather that’s tracking toward Southern New England.

“There’s nothing really we can do but turn up the heat, get it as hot as possible, and hope for the best!” he said Wednesday afternoon.

But memories of the powerful October storm are fresh in Picard’s mind.

“We were out of electric for almost a week,” Picard said. “All the residents were without water, electric. They lost all their food, everything.”

During the storm in late October, more than 140,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island lost power, and Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered an investigation into the utility’s response.

Power outages

Interactive: Track power outages by city or town

Track power outages by city or town Report an outage to National Grid: 1-800-465-1212

Report an outage to Eversource: 1-800-592-2000

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said there’s a key difference between the storm in October and the storm in the forecast.

“I think the difference between that storm and this storm is the amount of preparation time we had in advance,” Kresse said. “The severity of that really came out of nowhere and so that put us behind on having additional crews in place.”

“Now, we have a lot more crews in place in advance of the storm coming,” he added.

Kresse said about 200 crews are on standby. National Grid will have staging sites in Warwick and Lincoln.