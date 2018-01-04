12 things to do when you’re snowed in with the kids

(WTNH/WPRI) — As a massive winter storm dumps snow across Southern New England, you may be looking for ways to entertain your family. Here are 12 ideas to help you pass the time while making some family traditions.

Bring out the coloring books! Coloring isn’t just for kids. There are books for adults too, and it’s something you can do together.

Why not cook or bake something together? Your kids will have a blast while learning an important life skill.

Mix up mealtime. Have a carpet picnic for a fun casual meal or break out the china, get dressed up and eat in the dining room by candlelight.

Watch a movie together on a snowy evening. Queue up Netflix, make some popcorn and watch that movie you’ve always wanted to see but never got around to. It’s a great way to relax after dinner.

If you’d like to unplug, a snowy day is a great time to read. Give everyone a book and spend some time getting lost in a good story. Or pick one out that everyone will enjoy and have a story time together.

And before you grab a book, make a fort. A pillow or blanket fort is a great place to read or hang out during a snow day.

Board games are fun for the whole family. There are games that are great for kids of all ages. You can even take it a step further and have a tournament.

If you’ve got young kids a day indoors can be a great time for arts and crafts. Get out the paints and crayons and be an artist for the afternoon. You can also go online and look up some craft ideas. There are lots of things you can make with simple household items.

While not exactly “fun”, a snowy day is a great time to get organized. You don’t have to wait until spring to tackle that messy hallway closet that you’ve been meaning to clean. Organize what you want to keep and throw out or donate what you don’t. Get the entire family to help!

Take silly selfies with each other. See who can make the craziest faces. You’ll be making memories and have the photos to go with them.

Pump up the music and have a dance party. It’s a great way to have some laughs and to burn off some of that extra energy.

Learn your child’s favorite video game. Even though they play Minecraft all the time, chances are you don’t know the difference between a Creeper and a Whither. They’ll get a kick at being able to teach you something.

Take a video of you and your family and send it to Eyewitness News through ReportIt!Let us know who you are, where you are, and what you’re doing during the storm. We may use your video as part of our storm coverage!