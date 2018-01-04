Claire’s continues to refute claims of asbestos in children’s makeup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following claims from a Rhode Island law firm and a local mother that certain Claire’s products contained asbestos, the company on Thursday said additional testing on the items revealed them to be “completely safe.”

Target 12 first reported this story on Dec. 22, when it was learned Claire’s stores were pulling some children’s makeup off their shelves.

Claire’s released a statement shortly after learning of the claims:

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WPRI-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

The mother, Kristiana Warner, works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation. She said she was already working with a lab on another case and decided to have her daughter’s makeup tested.

According to a report Warner showed Eyewitness News from the Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, the glitter makeup kit came back positive for asbestos.

In total, 17 samples of makeup were tested from Claire’s stores in nine different states, including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders. A letter from the Scientific Analytical Institute said, “all tested positive at alarming rates.”

Claire's Refutes Asbestos Claims Please see attached statement. pic.twitter.com/aW8ovL8XOh — Claire's (@claires) January 4, 2018

On Dec. 29, Claire’s issued a statement saying initial testing proved the makeup in question was “asbestos free.” Claire’s then said they would complete additional testing to confirm the initial results.

Claire’s released a statement Thursday about the additional testing:

We are pleased to report that test results received to date from two certified independent labs confirm that the products in question are asbestos free, completely safe and meet all government requirements. As we said previously, we also confirmed that the talc ingredient that is used in the cosmetics was sourced from Merck KGaA and is asbestos free. Any report that suggests that the products are not safe is totally false. We have shared with Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the certificates of analysis provided by Merck, and plan to share with those agencies the results of the testing being conducted by the independent labs. Furthermore, we dispute the findings and testing methods of Sean Fitzgerald, the Director of Research and Analytical Services for Scientific Analytical Institute (SAI), which was asked to do the testing by a personal injury law firm. We only learned of the claims after they went to the press. We have made multiple requests for Mr. Fitzgerald’s detailed test data, but it has not been provided to us. Mr. Fitzgerald also went to the press in July with claims that testing of cosmetics from Justice showed evidence of asbestos, which Justice refuted after analysis of a third-party ISO-certified testing lab. Claire’s is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women, teens, tweens and kids and we pride ourselves in providing our customers with quality products that we stand by. Our paramount concern is the safety of our customers and we apologize for any distress these false reports may have caused. We thank customers for being patient with us as we sought the truth in this matter. We will continue to honor returns from any customers remaining uncomfortable.

Law firm has Claire’s makeup tested for asbestos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Providence, R.I. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 4 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors and Chrysotile asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Seattle W.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Chicago, I.L. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Milwaukee, I.L. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Jeweled Heart Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Flip Phone Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Star Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Rectangle Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Heart Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Glitter" was purchased in New York City. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Shiny Black Plastic Makeup Kit With Handle" was purchased in Los Angeles, C.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors and Anthophyllite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Glittery Makeup Kit With Fold Closure" was purchased in Los Angeles, C.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Claire's Eyeshadow Palette" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Sparkly Heart Kit" was purchased in Atlanta, G.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Star Kit" was purchased in Atlanta, G.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color.