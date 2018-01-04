Crew working in snow to fix water leak in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An apparent leak in a service line has left approximately 15 Providence homes without working water, but city workers are working in the snow to resolve the issue.

Dyana Koelsch, a spokesperson for the Providence Water Supply Board, confirmed the leak is on Spokane Street, which is located off Charles Street in the city’s North End.

Koelsch said the leak is not directly related to the storm, but the snow is making it more difficult to fix.

Koelsch said she would provide an update Thursday afternoon.