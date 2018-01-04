How the T.F. Green tarmac gets cleared during a winter storm

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After dozens of flights were canceled during Thursday’s winter storm, T.F. Green Airport in Warwick is hoping to get back up and running as soon as possible.

The transportation hub anticipates flights will resume as normal Thursday night, all thanks to a 30-person crew that seeks no attention but works non-stop to make sure you can get to where you’re going.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Steve Nielsen gets a behind-the-scenes look at that crew’s work and the high-tech equipment they use to get the job done.