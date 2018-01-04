Mayor Elorza: Cars will be towed if parked on street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is warning that cars will be towed if they remain parked on city streets once a parking ban goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Discussing a winter storm that is projected to dump as much as 15 inches of snow across Southern New England, Elorza said vehicles need to be off the street so city workers can plow “end to end” and “curb to curb.”

“If your car is parked on the street after 10 a.m., it’s going to be towed,” Elorza said during a morning press conference at the city’s Department of Public Works.

Elorza said the city has 100 “pieces of equipment” on the road, enough to cover every neighborhood in Providence. He said the goal is to have city roads fully operational Friday morning, but warned that it would depend on the severity of the storm. The mayor asked drivers to stay off the streets throughout the day Thursday.

Elorza also acknowledged that it was “unusual” that city leaders already elected to cancel schools for Thursday and Friday, but said the Friday closure is largely due to the “frigid temperatures” that are expected.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan