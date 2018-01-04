Strong winds, coastal floods inundating parts of Mass.

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A vicious winter storm hitting the East Coast is now bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding to Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service says it received reports of a wind gust of 76 mph on Nantucket on Thursday and a gust of 75 mph in Wellfleet, on Cape Cod. Winds of 74 mph or higher are considered hurricane force.
In Rhode Island, Block Island experienced a 61 mph wind gust and, according to RIDOT, there was a 69 mph gust on the Newport Bridge.
Coastal flooding in Massachusetts, including in Boston, Lynn and Cape Cod, has made roads impassable.
One observer said water had cut through a barrier island in the Cape Cod community of Chatham, flooded up to a condominium complex’s doors and caused several cars to float.
Boston firefighters rescued a man who had become trapped in his car in a flooded intersection.
