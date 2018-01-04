Strong winds, coastal floods inundating parts of Mass.

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A vicious winter storm hitting the East Coast is now bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and coastal flooding to Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service says it received reports of a wind gust of 76 mph on Nantucket on Thursday and a gust of 75 mph in Wellfleet, on Cape Cod. Winds of 74 mph or higher are considered hurricane force.

In Rhode Island, Block Island experienced a 61 mph wind gust and, according to RIDOT, there was a 69 mph gust on the Newport Bridge.

Per RIDOT: 69mph gust on the Newport Bridge. — TJ Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) January 4, 2018

Close to hurricane force! https://t.co/RIvWkpJaET — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) January 4, 2018

Coastal flooding in Massachusetts, including in Boston, Lynn and Cape Cod, has made roads impassable.

Flooding in Plymouth. This is Water Street. pic.twitter.com/K42iUs4pIP — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) January 4, 2018

One observer said water had cut through a barrier island in the Cape Cod community of Chatham, flooded up to a condominium complex’s doors and caused several cars to float.

ALERT! MORRIS ISLAND AREA possibly to be inaccessible due to high tide. CFD and Harbormaster deploying assets to assist and evacuate. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/swAhPKJBB9 — Chatham Police Dept. (@chathampolicema) January 4, 2018

Boston firefighters rescued a man who had become trapped in his car in a flooded intersection.

The firefighters carry cones in handy bringing the driver to safety. Please avoid these dangerously high waters. pic.twitter.com/NZj9nPFgn4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 4, 2018