Travel affected by Thursday snowstorm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, public transit and travel services are suspending service or running on modified schedules.

Nearly all flights from T.F. Green after 7 a.m. have been canceled or delayed.

Check the WPRI.com Flight Tracker to see if a flight has been affected.

FLIGHT TRACKER: All afternoon flights out of @tfgreenairport CANCELLED…except for one! 12:41 to Detroit still listed on time… pic.twitter.com/FMxfMZOMGL — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 4, 2018

The MBTA announced Wednesday that service would be affected throughout the day Thursday.

#MBTA Service Changes for @MBTA_CR, Ferry Service and Mattapan Line for tomorrow (1/4). pic.twitter.com/1X4VTrPemU — MBTA (@MBTA) January 4, 2018

The Rd, Blue, Orange, and Green Lines are all expected to run on regular schedules, with delays possible.

The commuter rail will offer a reduced schedule, which can be found on its website.

Mattapan trolley service will be replaced by shuttle buses.

No MBTA ferries will be in service Thursday.

Amtrak Northeast is also running on a modified schedule.

Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains between New York and Boston will be run less frequently throughout the day. Full details on the changes can be found on Amtrak’s website.

Due to a major winter storm expected to impact the Northeast region on Thursday, Jan. 4, we will be operating modified schedules. Information can be found here: https://t.co/vQZ7SOZbZS pic.twitter.com/96qOINSOuv — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 4, 2018

RIPTA has not yet modified their bus service schedule, but has cautioned riders cancellations or delays are possible.

RIPTA officials remind riders that severe weather will sometimes force complete suspension of bus service.

Due to continued frigid temperatures, Kennedy Plaza’s Intermodal Transportation Center has extended its hours of operation to give riders a place to stay warm. Instead of closing at the usual 7 p.m., the terminal will remain open until 10 p.m. Ticket window hours are not extended.