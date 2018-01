WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A fire at an East Street home forced a family to evacuate ahead of Thursday’s major storm.

The fire in the Arctic section of the city broke out just before 1:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the building.

All residents were able to get out safely, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

A cause is not known at this time.