Elderly couple saved before train hits their car

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Good Samaritans helped rescue an elderly couple from their car just before a commuter train hit it during Thursday’s storm.

COMING UP AT 6: The search for the good Samaritans

Bridgewater police said the couple’s car got stuck in the snow while trying to drive across a railroad crossing in the area of Broad and Spring Streets. Two people got the driver and passenger out of the car before an oncoming MBTA Commuter Rail train smashed into it.

Police said the crash sent the car flying into nearby gates and a control shed, which exposed live wires.

Bridgewater police said they were looking to identify the two good Samaritans.

The Bridgewater Police are looking to identify the good samaritans who rescued the elderly couple just before the MBTA train struck their car. pic.twitter.com/twlmafIxE2 — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) January 5, 2018