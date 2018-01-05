In the Kitchen: Brisket Stew and Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Chef and Owner of The Carolina Barbecue Co., Brian Ahlquist, joined us in the kitchen to share his recipe for Brisket Stew and Garlic Smashed Potatoes.
Brisket Stew
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. of butter
- 1.5 cups of flour
- 1/4 chopped garlic
- 3 pounds of onion (1″ cut)
- 3 pounds of carrots (1/4″ sliced)
- 1 cup of red wine
- 3/4 gallon of beef stock
- 1/2 TBSP of black pepper
- 5 lbs. of brisket, cooked, cooled, cut 3/4″
Directions:
- Melt butter in heated stock pot (medium heat)
- Add flour and whisk until smooth
- Add garlic, onion, and carrot and cook 2 minutes (do not brown)
- Add red wine and simmer 2 minutes
- Add beef stock, pepper, and brisket and bring to a low boil
- Cook for 20 minutes
- Remove to shallow container to cool
- Label, date, refrigerate
- To serve: place 2 cups of stew into saute pan and heat
- Serve over 1.5 cups mashed potato
