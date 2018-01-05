In the Kitchen: Brisket Stew and Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Chef and Owner of The Carolina Barbecue Co., Brian Ahlquist, joined us in the kitchen to share his recipe for Brisket Stew and Garlic Smashed Potatoes.

Brisket Stew

Ingredients:

1 lb. of butter

1.5 cups of flour

1/4 chopped garlic

3 pounds of onion (1″ cut)

3 pounds of carrots (1/4″ sliced)

1 cup of red wine

3/4 gallon of beef stock

1/2 TBSP of black pepper

5 lbs. of brisket, cooked, cooled, cut 3/4″

Directions:

Melt butter in heated stock pot (medium heat) Add flour and whisk until smooth Add garlic, onion, and carrot and cook 2 minutes (do not brown) Add red wine and simmer 2 minutes Add beef stock, pepper, and brisket and bring to a low boil Cook for 20 minutes Remove to shallow container to cool Label, date, refrigerate To serve: place 2 cups of stew into saute pan and heat Serve over 1.5 cups mashed potato

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.