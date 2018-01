EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: a political roundtable previews the 2018 Rhode Island legislative session. Joining Tim White and Ted Nesi are Ian Donnis of Rhode Island Public Radio and John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. The group discusses the proposed legislation to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox, the looming budget deficit, the car tax phaseout, the possibility of marijuana legalization and more.

Advertisement