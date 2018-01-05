Police: Thieves to blame for East Providence gas leak

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A gas leak at an abandoned home in East Providence was caused by copper thieves, according to police.

East Providence police said the thieves damaged a gas line while stealing the water heater from the Pawtucket Avenue home.

Police on Friday morning received a report of gas leaking out into the street through a broken window. National Grid was called in to fix the leak and board up the house.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact East Providence police at (401) 431-1111.