RI pooch to play in Puppy Bowl XIV

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — While members of Patriots Nation are hoping their team makes it to the big game, Rhode Islanders already have someone to root for on Super Bowl Sunday.

The East Greenwich Animal Protection League announced one of its puppies is a player in this year’s Puppy Bowl XIV.

Paddington is among the 90 adoptable puppies from 48 shelters and rescues across the country that will participate in the annual game. Paddington and Team Ruff will compete against Team Fluff for the Lombarky Trophy on Sunday, February 4 at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

East Greenwich Animal Protection League said while Paddington has since been adopted, the organization has other shelter pups that are looking for forever homes as well.