NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A broken pipe in a North Providence apartment building forced at least one person out of their home Saturday morning.

The call came in around midnight at the Brooke Village Apartments on Smith Street. A hot water pipe in a second-floor apartment burst, causing extensive flooding damage to the first-floor unit below.

BREAKING: Red Cross called to assist after burst hot water pipe floods Brook Village apartments in North Providence. Steam can be seen coming from the first floor as a result. Battalion Chief Dan Usenia says building maintenance crews are working to contain the leak. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rUpteOLBZo — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) January 6, 2018

One elderly resident was displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross.

Firefighters said the leak was contained about 90 minutes later.