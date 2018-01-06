Cold weather persists, Wind Chill Advisory in effect

PINPOINT STORMBEAT (WPRI) — Frigid temperatures are sticking around for the next several days after Thursday’s storm left more than a foot of snow in many places across Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts.

Saturday morning, Providence firefighters battled a massive three-alarm house fire that destroyed two homes, and in neighboring North Providence, crews responded to a broken pipe in an apartment building.

At the fire in Providence, fire officials said that they limited their crews to 15 minutes in the cold at a time, directing them to warm up in trucks whenever possible.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10AM Sunday. This means that wind chills will range between -5° and -25° during this time. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph Saturday afternoon.

The observatory at Mount Washington in New Hampshire was tied with Armstrong, Ontario, Canada for the second-coldest location on Earth Saturday morning, with the mercury hitting just -36:

And in Vermont, Killington Resort, New England’s largest ski resort, announced that it would close Saturday because of the weather:

Jan 06, 09:03AM: For the safety of all guests and staff, Killington will not open today. See https://t.co/aKFEGUqohk for more info. — Killington Resort (@KillingtonMtn) January 6, 2018

Power outages were far fewer than expected, and those who did lose power regained it quickly. As of late Saturday morning, only a handful of National Grid and Eversource customers remained without power. Interactive Map »

A number of emergency shelters have opened around Rhode Island to help people after the storm, including five statewide backup ones at local colleges. Full List »

Interactive: Track power outages by city or town

Track power outages by city or town In-Depth: With power outages possible, National Grid has crews on standby

Report an outage to National Grid: 1-800-465-1212

Report an outage to Eversource: 1-800-592-2000

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said roadways have improved, but blowing and drifting snow could create slick spots. The agency is urging people to drive with caution.

Before driving, ensure all snow is removed from your vehicle’s windows, roof, hood, truck and license plate

Use reduced speed and allow extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you

Allow sufficient space for snow plows and sanding trucks and pull over for all emergency vehicles

If you encounter a problem while driving, pull off the highway or move as close to the side of the road as possible and call 911

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

