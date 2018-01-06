Four homes damaged, several injuries reported in Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four homes on Bowdoin Street in Providence were damaged in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded at about 3 a.m. and found at least two three-story buildings on fire.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said that two firefighters had been hurt, along with several residents. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Bowdoin St. fire under control. Several residents transported to hospital for non life threatening injuries. 2 firefighters injured non life threatening. 4 houses involved. SMP — Pvd Public Safety (@PvdPublicSafety) January 6, 2018

One of the injured firefighters had to be rescued after apparently becoming trapped in one of the buildings.

PROVIDENCE MAYDAY: Tense moments as firefighters scramble to locate and rescue a firefighter who called a mayday after becoming trapped in a house fire on Bowdoin St… followed by relief… firefighter was removed from the home safely. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pkYDRtNbCo — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) January 6, 2018

Several firefighters were seen to slip and fall on ice at the scene. As of 9:30 a.m., crews were still working on Bowdoin Street.

Eyewitness News crews spoke to one resident who said that she believed that her three pets had died in the fire, although it appeared that several other dogs had escaped the flames.

So far there’s no word on what caused the fire.