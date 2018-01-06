Police on Cape Cod searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Cape Cod town are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian.

Barnstable Police say a seriously injured man was found lying on Route 28 in the area of the Bell Tower Mall at about 7:50 p.m. Friday.

The 62-year-old man, who police have not yet identified, suffered severe trauma from being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect is a woman in her late 20s or early 30s driving a light colored Toyota sedan. The vehicle will likely have damage to its front end, hood, windshield and roof.

Police say witnesses saw the driver get out of her vehicle to check on the victim before fleeing.